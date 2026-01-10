Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan steps into the spotlight where superstars are born

The moment that best explains Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan’s rookie season came after a 32-yard gain was erased by a borderline offensive pass interference call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McMillan didn’t argue the call or dwell on it. He adjusted. “I may not have the luxury of getting as much calls as I used to in college,” he said later.

The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft's first campaign as a pro looks dominant on paper: 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, and franchise rookie records across the board. He led all rookies in receiving yards and targets. Advanced metrics back up what Panthers fans saw every week.

Volume, consistency, and impact.

Tetairoa McMillan can enter superstar status during Carolina Panthers' playoff return

McMillan finished the regular season with more than 30 percent of the Panthers’ total receiving yards. This is one of the highest shares in the league and among the highest by a rookie on a playoff team since the merger.

He also ranked first among rookies in both receiving yards and targets, while still finishing near the top of the class in efficiency metrics like yards per route run. But the numbers alone miss the point.

What separates the former Arizona standout from most first-year wideouts is how quickly he’s been able to make adjustments. The learning curve for rookie receivers is usually brutal. It wasn't for McMillan.

It also explains why Carolina’s offense stabilized as the season wore on. When things broke down, McMillan became the constant.

McMillan broke Kelvin Benjamin’s long-standing rookie yardage record. He became the favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Carolina likely isn’t in the playoffs without him.

But what should resonate most with Panthers fans is this: McMillan didn’t play like someone chasing history.

While veterans feel the urgency of shrinking windows, McMillan plays it cool, as if this is how it’s supposed to go. That mindset matters in the postseason, where panic is often more dangerous than talent.

The Panthers are an underdog. They’re a losing-record team hosting a playoff game for the first time in a decade. History says they shouldn’t be here. McMillan doesn’t care.

McMillan knows the calls won’t always come. He knows the volume won’t always be there. He knows one snap can outweigh 70 catches.

The playoffs are about to test whether that understanding is enough, and whether McMillan’s rookie season might just be beginning.