NFL analyst affirms what Panthers fans already knew about Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers were widely expected to take a defensive playmaker at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ejiro Evero's historically bad campaign, coupled with general manager Dan Morgan's decision to go with a wide receiver in 2024, led most experts to the same conclusion: defense would be the way to go.

Morgan had something else in mind. The Panthers instead took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8. This raised a few eyebrows around the league, but those in power believed he was the legitimate WR1 this team and quarterback Bryce Young hadn't benefited from previously.

Not for the first time during his tenure, not overthinking things proved fruitful for Morgan.

Tetairoa McMillan could take home prestigious honor after sensational first season with the Carolina Panthers

McMillan was a revelation from the moment he got into the building. His controlled aggression, flamboyance, and dependability were a breath of fresh air. He broke the franchise record for rookie receiving yards previously held by Kelvin Benjamin. And he did it all with a swagger that made him an instant fan favorite.

The first-year pro has helped head coach Dave Canales' squad reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. It's also why Matt Johnson from Sportsnaut thought the former Arizona standout should win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough made a late-season push for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the nod goes to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He perfectly filled that long-standing void as the No. 1 receiver in the Panthers offense, turning 122 targets into 70 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. McMillan had six games with 70-plus receiving yards during the regular season." Matt Johnson

Johnson isn't alone in his thoughts. Most experts — and certainly, McMillan's teammates — believe he should take home the prestigious individual accolade. One can point to Tyler Shough's late surge as a reason to suggest otherwise, but the overall body of work throughout the season is no comparison.

The Panthers struck gold with McMillan. There is just no telling how bad the passing attack would have looked without him, given Xavier Legette's struggles and Jalen Coker's injury problems earlier in the campaign. Finishing No. 14 league-wide for receiving yards in Year 1 is a tremendous accomplishment. Once he continues to sharpen his route running, body control, and red-zone efficiency, he's only going to get better.

The sky is the limit for McMillan. And winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is the least he deserves for his exceptional efforts.