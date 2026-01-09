Fans are about to learn how serious the Panthers really are about Xavier Legette

Playoff football is different. The atmosphere, the stakes, the overall magnitude of the occasion. It's something the Carolina Panthers haven't experienced since 2017, but that will all change this weekend when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

And there is no room for passengers.

It's win-or-go-home. There is no tomorrow if the Panthers cannot cause an upset of epic proportions. It's a high-pressure situation that demands nothing but supreme focus and exceptional execution. And fans are about to find out how much head coach Dave Canales truly believes in Xavier Legette.

Carolina Panthers are losing faith in Xavier Legette, and the stakes have been raised

Big things were expected of Legette when the Panthers traded up for the wide receiver at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan thought his physical upside and athleticism could make a difference, but it hasn't gone as planned so far.

Legette's concentration issues continue to haunt him. His glaring errors often come in critical moments. Considering how the margins get much finer in the playoffs, one has to wonder just how much he will flourish with everything on the line.

The former South Carolina standout saw his snap percentage plummet over the final two games of 2025. Canales subtly confirmed that undrafted free agent Jalen Coker has overtaken him as the No. 2 wideout option behind first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Legette had the exact same snaps as Jimmy Horn Jr. — the No. 208 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft — in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That is a damning indictment of how Legette's development is being perceived by those in power.

Legette is a solid blocker, but his route running remains a work in progress. His ability to gain yards after the catch is subpar for someone with his intangibles. Confidence when the ball comes his way is tentative at best.

Trust in Legette to come through is clearly waning. He was expected to be further ahead than this by now. Even so, the player accumulated just 35 receptions from 64 targets for 363 receiving yards and three touchdowns from 15 games in the regular season, 12 of which he's started.

His average depth of target is down 2.7 yards from his rookie year. His passer rating when targeted has decreased by 18.9 points. Legette's 52.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 79th out of 81 qualifying wide receivers.

Every conceivable metric is poor, and that's a problem.

Fans had started to give up on Legette ever fulfilling his pre-draft promise. The coaching staff is also not looking too favorably on his production right now. If, or when, he gets chances to shine versus a formidable Rams defense this weekend, he must take advantage.

Otherwise, the consequences will be severe.