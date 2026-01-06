Dave Canales bluntly said the ugly truth out loud about Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers invested a lot in Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Things haven't gone according to plan, and the wide receiver has now been firmly supplanted as a starting option by an undrafted free agent upstart.

Most fans have kept faith with Legette through some trying times. But after several critical errors in crucial moments once again this season, head coach Dave Canales' patience is running out. Fortunately, the continued emergence of Jalen Coker softened the blow.

Coker's been a revelation in recent weeks after starting the campaign on injured reserve. He's ascending while Legette is still struggling to find his feet. The former Holy Cross star's improved blocking has also earned him the No. 2 wideout role behind first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

Carolina Panthers made their feelings known about Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette

This was echoed by Canales, who lauded Coker's progress as an all-around receiver. The Panthers are actively seeking more ways to involve him. This is coming at Legette's expense.

"It's a really big time for Jalen [Coker]. He's been stepping up and making plays for us. And so we looked at last week as an opportunity to get him out there a little bit more in 12 personnel, 13 personnel, get him out there just because of the way he's been producing and give him more opportunities. This is a celebration of Jalen, just continuing to step up into a more starter role in 12 personnel and 11 personnel and those things, just trying to find a way to get him more involved." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is a testament to Coker's overall development and his ability to seize the moment. Legette has also been credited for his work ethic behind the scenes. But when it's time to produce the goods in high-stakes situations, he's often found wanting.

With the Panthers embarking on their first playoff game since 2017 this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, there is no room for passengers. Everyone must perform above expectations, and any slight slip-ups are going to be punished by one of the leading Super Bowl contenders. More importantly, we will learn much more about how much Canales truly trusts Legette.

Legette cut a despondent-looking figure recently. The happy-go-lucky character who lit up the league's media last offseason is long gone, replaced by a shaken pass-catcher lacking the confidence needed to come through when his team needs him most.

And with everything at stake in a win-or-go-home situation this weekend, don't be surprised to see Legette remain on the proverbial fringes.