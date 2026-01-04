Panthers just quietly sent Xavier Legette their loudest message yet

Xavier Legette hasn't come close to reaching the levels expected of a first-round pick over the first two years of his professional career. And the Carolina Panthers are quickly running out of patience.

Legette's influence waned in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks after getting inexplicably called for an offside despite the official telling him to get back. An early error versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with everything on the line, saw his snaps plummet even more.

The former South Carolina standout should have been sharper on an in-route, but there wasn't the desired urgency. Legette failed to bring in the pass, and he was sent to the fringes for the most part after that. He did manage to secure three receptions for 22 receiving yards late in the contest, but it wasn't enough for the Panthers to turn the tide.

Carolina Panthers reduced Xavier Legette's reps yet again, and that's a problem

Head coach Dave Canales called out Legette for his individual error during a halftime interview with ESPN. He eventually ended with 31 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which is his lowest number of the campaign by a considerable margin. In fact, it's the lowest snap share of his NFL journey so far.

This is a damning indictment of how Legette's development is being perceived. He makes way too many mistakes for someone who's been in the NFL for two years. These often come at the most crucial moments, and they cannot continue much longer if he wants to carve out a successful long-term role for himself.

Regardless of whether the Panthers get a stroke of good fortune from the Atlanta Falcons to make the postseason for the first time since 2017, a massive offseason awaits Legette.

He needs to get back to basics, make significant improvements, and hit the ground running when preparations for the 2026 campaign gather pace. But make no mistake; general manager Dan Morgan won't hesitate to bring in an upgrade if the right opportunity presents itself.

Jalen Coker is an exclusive-rights free agent, but should receive an offer. Jimmy Horn Jr. will be around, and Legette should be too. However, the Panthers need more to go alongside Tetairoa McMillan, and the No. 32 pick in 2024 is falling further down the pecking order than ever at the worst possible moment.

Legette has everything one looks for in a productive wide receiver. But unless he starts putting things together more consistently and wins back trust from the coaching staff, he's never going to repay the Panthers' faith.