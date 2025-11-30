Jalen Coker gave Panthers exactly what they needed at the perfect time

The Carolina Panthers just did the unthinkable and sunk the Los Angeles Rams to inch ever closer to the NFC South crown and their first playoff berth in way too long.

A massive part of this win was the coming out of Jalen Coker. The undrafted wide receiver came on strong last season but had been mainly an afterthought this time around after beginning the year on injured reserve. That all changed in Week 13.

Coming into the game, Coker had only played in six games this season and accounted for little more than a short catch here and there. That didn't stop quarterback Bryce Young from making him a focal point in critical moments.

And he delivered the goods.

Jalen Coker stepped up when the Carolina Panthers needed him most

Coker found himself behind the defense on a game-defining fourth-down touchdown catch to give the Panthers a late lead after the safety bit on Xavier Legette. The 2024 undrafted free agent followed that up with the biggest play of the season for this team when the wideout converted a third down that sealed the win.

The Panthers have been waiting for this moment all season after the late chemistry that Coker showed with Young last year, with some even going as far as to claim he was the next top wideout for the organization. And this game certainly lends credence to the idea that the second-year pro will get a larger role moving forward.

This team has needed a significant body threat that can take over the middle of the field, much like Davante Adams has done for the Rams all season. Legette hasn't been it, and neither has anyone in the tight end room. Coker is exactly that threat, and if the receiver can build on this performance and start making defenses respect someone other than Tetairoa McMillan, it will go a long way to opening up this offense into something to be feared.

This will, in turn, open up the run game more for the duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard.

But it is more than just yardage and touchdowns that make Coker such a vital piece of this offense. Wide receivers who are willing to do the dirty work — to block, set picks, and run routes that are designed to get another player open — are things that he does masterfully as well. That doesn't show up on the stats sheet, but it is equally important.

Looking at that fourth-down touchdown, when Coker got behind Emmanuel Forbes Jr., he kept looking back to Young, expecting the ball to come his way. And when it did, on a very well thrown ball, the wideout tracked it over his shoulder and secured the catch before running through the tackle into the end zone.

This kind of physicality and ability to win the hard catches pair perfectly with what McMillan can do on the outside. If nothing else, Coker can be a safety valve when the first-round rookie is covered up.

Coker's performance was nothing short of exciting for this Panthers team and a fanbase that has long suffered while waiting for a genuine chance at contention.