Dave Canales stuck with the wild gamble no one believed would work

Dave Canales took a lot of heat after the Carolina Panthers got embarrassed on prime time against the San Francisco 49ers. But the head coach managed to get the last laugh on his critics by masterminding a stunning triumph for his team over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers looked like a different team. Despite missing cornerback Jaycee Horn, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and safety Tre'von Moehrig due to injury and suspension, the defense still forced three crucial turnovers. This also allowed the offense to set the tone with a run-first mentality that dictated the tempo.

And Canales stuck with his backfield gamble that people were convinced wasn't a recipe for success.

Carolina Panthers finally got to see their 1-2 backfield punch in full flow

Even though Rico Dowdle won the starting job earlier this season, Canales remained eager to get Chuba Hubbard involved. While the former Oklahoma State standout hasn't reached his typically productive heights this season, there have been flashes in recent weeks that suggest he is getting back to his old self. And the Panthers rode this wave to great success, shaking the NFL to its foundations.

Dowdle had 18 carries. Hubbard had 17. They combined for 141 rushing yards. Couple this with a combined 62 receiving yards and one passing touchdown from four receptions, and they provided the springboard to a memorable triumph at Bank of America Stadium.

This was the legitimate 1-2 running back punch the Panthers had in mind when they signed Dowdle in free agency. It didn't look possible once upon a time, but Canales' faith in Hubbard's ability to bounce back never wavered. The 2021 fourth-round pick rewarded him accordingly, allowing Carolina to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the long-awaited bye.

Canales deserves immense credit. He's still got his skeptics, but it's hard to look at Carolina's progress this season and not think they are on the correct path to prosperity under his leadership. And his unrelenting resolve to maintain faith in Hubbard paid off handsomely at the best possible time.

The Panthers are coming. It's not perfect just yet, and their bad days are truly awful at times, but they have four games left with the NFC South summit in sight. And playing the Buccaneers twice down the stretch means they have control of their own destiny.

It's an unfamiliar feeling for fans, but the Panthers have shown they can match anyone on their best day. And regardless of how things go from here, Canales won't ever stop believing.