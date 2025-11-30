5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Rams

Bryce Young had more criticism thrown his way throughout the week. The Carolina Panthers suffered a demoralizing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the quarterback's erratic display was a big reason why.

More questions surfaced about whether Young was the right signal-caller to lead the Panthers beyond 2025. Confidence remains high in the building, but a massive response was needed in another daunting challenge at Bank of America Stadium.

The last team Carolina probably wanted to see was whether the Los Angeles Rams were before the bye week. They held the NFC's No. 1 seed, and Matthew Stafford had thrown no fewer than 27 touchdowns without an interception. Young had to meet fire with fire — easier said than done versus a well-rounded defense boasting ferocious playmakers at all three levels of the field.

Nobody was expecting much from Carolina in this one. They were heavy underdogs for the clash, and with good reason. But looking at how things have unfolded for the Panthers when their backs are against the wall this season, playing with an extra sense of freedom seems to be working well for head coach Dave Canales' squad.

As it turned out, the Panthers sent a seismic shift to beat the Rams, and Young was nothing short of outstanding throughout.

With this in mind, here are five significant observations from Young's performance against the Rams.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Rams

Bryce Young's pocket navigation

The Carolina Panthers made an emphasis to get Bryce Young on the move right out of the gate. His mobility and pocket manipulation are underrated parts of his game. It also allows the former Alabama standout to get himself into a rhythm, which was essential versus high-caliber opposition.

Young did most of his damage outside the structure. Standing in the pocket for too long would have been his demise against the Los Angeles Rams' fierce pass rush. This lets him be creative, and the results spoke for themselves during the opening exchanges.

There is enough evidence to suggest this should be Young's plan of attack moving forward. He's got the athleticism and football IQ to be highly successful beyond the pocket. It also keeps opposing defenses on their toes, knowing how dangerous the Heisman Trophy winner can be as a dual-threat asset.

Even more encouraging was the fact that Young's ankle injury didn't seem to be bothering him at all. And the more success he had, the more comfortable he became.