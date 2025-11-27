Ugly Panthers loss just gave Bryce Young critics everything they wanted

The NFL is a fickle business. One minute, you are getting adulation. Next, you're being villified and condemned. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has dealt with more ups and downs than most.

Young had a significant opportunity awaiting him against the San Francisco 49ers. He was coming off a history-making performance at the Atlanta Falcons, and hopes were high that he could take advantage of an understrength defense on the prime-time stage.

What followed was yet another unmitigated disaster that gave his critics everything they've ever wanted.

Bryce Young's critics came out of the woodwork quickly after Carolina Panthers' prime-time loss

The former Alabama star couldn't get into a rhythm. Young looked unsure and indecisive. His supporting cast didn't meet their end of the bargain, but there is no doubt he should have performed better. And as expected, the skeptics came out of the woodwork almost immediately.

Jay Busbee, senior writer at Yahoo Sports, was one of them. He saw this lackluster outing as the final straw for Young, stating it would be far more costly for the Panthers to continue this experiment without any sustained consistency to back it up.

"[Bryce] Young may not be focusing on the bigger picture, but the Panthers now must. The key date for Young’s Carolina future is May 1, 2026. By then, the Panthers must decide whether to offer Young a fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Young has five games left to make his case for an extension. He was a costly selection — the Panthers traded away a raft of picks as well as wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bears to move up and grab him — but he could end up being more costly if Carolina stays with him going forward." Jay Busbee

Young is an easy target; always has been. He might never be a franchise-changing player in Cam Newton's mold, but he could still have a productive career. What the Panthers need to decide is whether that's enough or if bringing in legitimate competition for his spot is the best option.

The Panthers have a monumental decision to make with Young this offseason. Giving him an extension in advance is risky. Triggering his fifth-year option seems more feasible, which offers Carolina two more seasons with the Heisman Trophy winner around. But of course, this is all dependent on how head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan perceive his development and future aspirations.

A massive response is needed from Young. He's overcome significant adversity before, and he's more than capable of doing the same again. But with the Los Angeles Rams and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford coming to Charlotte this weekend, things could get worse before they get better.

Carolina is making good progress. They are 6-6, in contention for the division championship. It's not perfect just yet, but the signs for future prosperity are clear. Young's had more good moments than bad, and he's a talented signal-caller. Whether he's got the tools to take the Panthers where they want to go is undetermined.

Young still has the belief in Carolina's locker room. But at some point, that will no longer be enough.