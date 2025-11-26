Predicting the Panthers' next four games after major prime-time embarrassment

The tidal wave of positivity that enveloped the Carolina Panthers before their prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers was fool's gold. Head coach Dave Canales' squad once again fell short under the national spotlight, but even though fans were disappointed, they are not out of the fight just yet.

Carolina didn't lose any ground in the NFC South title race. They are 6-6 with everything in front of them down the stretch. Destiny is in their hands, but whether they can pick themselves off the canvas again is another matter.

There is no time to wallow in self-pity. A massive response is needed with some challenging games upcoming on the schedule. Nothing but improved commitment and execution will do, and even that might not be enough.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four contests after a gut-check defeat versus the Niners.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after a major prime-time embarrassment

Carolina Panthers vs. LA Rams - Week 13

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

This is the last opponent the Carolina Panthers would have chosen after what unfolded at Levi's Stadium. But Canales and his players must roll with the punches in pursuit of securing an upset of epic proportions.

The Los Angeles Rams are arguably the hottest team in the league right now. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the NFL MVP favorite, their young defense is dominating, and the offense has legitimate playmakers everywhere you look. Looking at the injuries Carolina is dealing with, keeping this close would be an achievement.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-7)

Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Channel: FOX

The bye week will be a chance for the Panthers to rest, refocus, and prepare themselves for what will hopefully be a successful journey to the NFC South championship. And this all starts by heading to the New Orleans Saints for a revenge mission.

Carolina took the Saints lightly earlier this season and paid a heavy price. They will not make the same mistake again, and even though New Orleans has the blueprint to pile more misery on the Panthers, they are beatable.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (7-7)

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

There is almost nothing between the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South supremacy. And it might just come down to who performs better when the squads meet twice over the final three weeks of the campaign.

Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a shoulder sprain, but it's not expected to keep him out for too long, if at all. The Buccaneers have had Carolina's number in recent years, so this would be a tremendous time to make a massive statement.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (8-7)

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks - Week 17

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: TBD

The Panthers come face-to-face with a ghost from their past when Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks visit for the season finale at Bank of America Stadium in Week 17. And make no mistake; this is not the same quarterback that failed to meet expectations in Carolina.

Darnold has emerged as a productive starter. He is prone to the odd lapses or poor games, but he remains on the right trajectory. And in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he's got the league's most prolific wide receiver to depend upon.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (8-8)

There is just no telling if the final game would mean anything if the Panthers are 8-8 heading into their last regular-season contest. But it's hard to envisage a scenario where they'd have a loftier record.