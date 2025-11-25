Rico Dowdle says the quiet part out loud about Dave Canales' brutal mishap

There was plenty of blame to go around as the Carolina Panthers fell by the wayside on prime time. And fans laid their frustrations squarely at the feet of head coach Dave Canales for a demoralizing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The defense did its part, securing three interceptions in the first half. Carolina's offense managed to secure just three points from these turnovers, which was utterly unacceptable. It was a leading catalyst in their demise, and Canales' play-calling was questioned once again in a high-pressure situation.

Canales abandoned the run, especially in key moments. This was a bizarre strategy with quarterback Bryce Young struggling to generate any momentum and his pass catchers failing to create consistent separation. Running back Rico Dowdle, one of the season's biggest success stories, was given just six carries. Again, this was malpractice, given that he was averaging 6.3 yards per touch on the ground.

Rico Dowdle was perplexed by lack of usage in Carolina Panthers' loss

Dowdle cut a frustrated figure when speaking to reporters after the clash. He felt that the run game wasn't being provided a platform to trend up. He also had no idea why his usage was so diminished, even though the need to set the tone was clear to all.

"Just inconsistent. Been the case all year, the whole year. Just got to find a way to keep going up, not like this [straight]. No idea, the coaches make their decisions, call the game plan, and we just go with it as players. Just got to stay positive, get to the next game, and try to go 1-0 the next week." Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle on #Panthers inconsistency and lack of run game vs the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/krdYdgIdiw — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 25, 2025

This game was a damning indictment of Canales. He is often found out against elite-level coaches, and he consistently fails to put his players in the best positions to thrive. Dowdle has become one of the league's most prolific running backs this season. Making him an afterthought on the ground, especially with the end zone in sight, was nothing short of astonishing.

The Monday Night Football encounter was Carolina's only prime-time game of the campaign. It was Dowdle's only opportunity to show people around the league how far he's come with significant responsibilities on his shoulders before free agency. Canales didn't allow him to do anything more than flash with brief involvement, and the Panthers paid a heavy price.

Canales has to alter his strategy against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers face a stern challenge, and it could get ugly if the offense cannot control the clock. The best way to do this is by running the football, and Dowdle's already proven his worth as one of the best anywhere in the league this season.

Maybe lean into that. It hasn't hurt so far.