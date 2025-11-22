Rico Dowdle quietly sets Panthers' exit strategy in motion without even trying

The Carolina Panthers' resurgence this season began with an explosion from running back Rico Dowdle. He seized an opportunity to become a focal point with both hands, going from a backup to an integral piece of the team's offensive strategy almost overnight.

Dowdle is the top dog in Carolina's running back room. Chuba Hubbard is gradually becoming more influential after acknowledging that he came back too soon, but there is no denying who the No. 1 is right now. Whether that continues beyond 2025 is the big question nobody knows the answer to as things stand.

The Panthers signed Dowdle to a bargain-basement one-year deal in free agency. He's well on course to getting a much larger financial commitment this time around, and the South Carolina product knows that this is a constant audition in pursuit of a lucrative deal with his current club or elsewhere in 2026.

Rico Dowdle is staying focused to get a new deal with the Carolina Panthers or elsewhere

The backfield force knows that his best is required at all times, especially with another free agency on the not-too-distant horizon. And if the Panthers don't offer him a new deal, performing well will ensure another team is more than willing to take him on.

"Every week is an audition for me, being on a one-year contract. All 31 teams are always watching. So I wouldn’t say just this week in particular but I definitely know I’ve got to go out there and do my best." Rico Dowdle via Pro Football Talk

This could be seen as Dowdle putting his potential exit strategy into motion. At the same time, one could also perceive it as a realistic view of his future.

The Panthers have already paid Hubbard. They drafted Trevor Etienne in the fourth round this year. Carolina is also getting Jonathon Brooks back in 2026, though expecting miracles from him is unrealistic after two severe ACL tears. That could leave Dowdle on the outside looking in, but if he keeps up his phenomenal momentum, allowing him to walk would be immensely difficult.

Dowdle is just covering his bases. He's been around a long time, and he knows anything can happen. It's also worth remembering that the Dallas Cowboys didn't want to pay him the going rate after going over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024, which should be at the forefront of his mind.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold for Dowdle. But right now, letting him depart in free agency is not an option, regardless of how much Carolina has already invested in the running back spot.