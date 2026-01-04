3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' back-breaking loss to the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers knew what they had to do in Week 18. Unfortunately, they couldn't get the job done, and they now rely on the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New Orleans Saints to secure a playoff berth.

A sluggish start proved crucial. The Panthers didn't adapt to the conditions effectively enough early on, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seize the initiative. Despite a late rally from quarterback Bryce Young, their NFC South championship rivals were always one step ahead. Now, it's an anxious wait to see their fate determined.

It was a disappointing performance overall. There were a few standouts, and the Panthers weren't exactly helped by the officiating throughout the contest, but execution was lacking in some key areas. And unless one of their most heated rivals does them a favor, it may be the end of the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers have made some decent progress. Finishing 8-9 over the regular season is something that most fans would have probably taken before the campaign. However, given that Carolina was in the driver's seat with destiny in its hands, it's a massive opportunity fallen by the wayside if the Falcons don't meet their end of the bargain.

That's for the very near future. For now, here are three winners and four losers from the Panthers' defeat at Raymond James Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers in Week 18

Loser No. 1

Brad Allen

Head coach Dave Canales didn't want to blame the officiating for the loss. The NFL doesn't take kindly to criticism of its refs, and heavy fines are typically issued for anyone who dares question their judgment. However, the level of incompetence from Brad Allen and his crew was nothing short of astonishing throughout.

They were awful from the first snap. There was a sequence in the second half that defied belief, starting with an erroneous whistle on a backward pass to Rico Dowdle that denied him the chance to gain yards after recovering the ball.

How the refs missed a clear facemask that saw tight end Tommy Tremble lose his helmet is anyone's guess. Tetairoa McMillan was denied a significant gain thanks to a dubious offensive pass interference penalty. Nick Scott was called for defensive pass interference when Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton did nothing more than trip over his own feet.

In a game of this magnitude with such high stakes, the Panthers deserved better. And the explanations after the contest were even worse.