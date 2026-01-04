Here's the Panthers' only playoff path after losing to Bucs in Week 18

The Carolina Panthers had an easy path to the playoffs on Saturday — win, and they are in. If they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would clinch their spot in the playoffs as NFC South champions. That's all they needed to do.

Instead, the Panthers lost 16-14 to the Buccaneers in rainy Tampa Bay. There was a lot that went wrong, including a failed flea flicker play resulting in a red zone fumble, and controversial penalties called by referees. It was a winnable game for Carolina, but they could not find a way to secure it.

Even though they lost, the Panthers still have a chance to win the division and earn the No. 4 seed in the playoffs on the NFC bracket.

There's only one way the Panthers can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday

For the Panthers to make the playoffs, they will need to be huge Atlanta Falcons fans on Sunday. If the Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers will win the NFC South and clinch a playoff berth.

But if the Saints defeat the Falcons, or if the game ends in a tie, then the Buccaneers would win the NFC South. So that's one playoff path for the Panthers, and two paths for the Buccaneers. Panthers fans, for just one Sunday, you'll need to cheer loudly for the Falcons.

Updated NFC playoff picture after Panthers lost to Buccaneers in Week 18

Here's how the playoff picture looks heading into the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers game on Saturday night:

Seed Team Record No. 1 Seattle Seahawks 13-3 No. 2 Chicago Bears 11-5 No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles 11-5 No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-9 No. 5 San Francisco 49ers 12-4 No. 6 Los Angeles Rams 11-5 No. 7 Green Bay Packers 9-6-1

As of now, the Buccaneers hold the No. 4 seed. Again, the division champion will be crowned after the end result of Sunday's Falcons-Saints game.

If the Falcons win, the Panthers would clinch and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC. From there, they would play the No. 5 seed, which is set to be either the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, or Los Angeles Rams, depending on the results of their Week 18 games. So, neither are going to be an easy opponent for the Panthers if they were to clinch.

The Panthers had their shot to clinch their playoff spot on Saturday, but fell short of doing so. Now, they are set for a stressful Sunday.