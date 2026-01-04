Panthers fans will hate Dave Canales' explanation for horrible flea flicker mistake against Bucs

The Carolina Panthers had the perfect opportunity to avoid a drama-free Sunday in Week 18. If they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, they would win the NFC South championship for the first time since 2015. Of course, the Panthers couldn't make things easy.

The Panthers lost 16-14 to the Buccaneers, and their playoff lives lie in the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Carolina had plenty of opportunities to steal the game away from the favored Bucs. Instead, the Panthers literally tripped over themselves. Look no further than one play in particular.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers drove to the red zone while trailing 16-7, giving themselves a chance to cut into the Buccaneers' lead. But on first-and-10 on the Buccaneers' 20 yard-line, Panthers head coach Dave Canales called for a flea flicker. Running back Rico Dowdle received the handoff and as he turned around, slipped. Before he fell, Dowdle tossed the football back to quarterback Bryce Young, but it fell well short. That allowed the Buccaneers' defense to recover the football and avoid giving up points to the Panthers.

FUMBLE! The @Buccaneers jump on the loose ball 😤



The fact that the Panthers lost by just two points makes this error much more glaring. Plus running a flea flicker on wet turf after rain in Tampa Bay was certainly a choice. Fans wanting answers from Canales about the call got it during the postgame press conference. However, they might not like his answer.

Dave Canales defends costly flea flicker play in Panthers Week 18 loss to Buccaneers

Canales was asked by reporters about the flea flicker play and why he called it in that situation in the fourth quarter. Below are Canales comments, courtesy of Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

Canales on the flea flicker call: pic.twitter.com/jGhuOrsOPg — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) January 4, 2026

"An aggressive call, knew they were going to play us in single-high right there and Rico slipped on the exchange," said Canales. "We took a shot right there. I liked the call. I liked the opportunity is presented us right there in the red zone to take advantage of it, and we didn't get it done."

Canales was asked what he was looking to throw to, but he didn't want to elaborate.

Canales isn't lying by saying that it was an aggressive call. With the division on the line, it's understandable that a team would want to try and trick their opponents with a clever play call. But for the Panthers on that play, it was just puzzling. They were 20 yards away from the end zone with three downs at their disposal at minimum. Instead, Canales got too aggressive by calling that play, with the playing field still drenched due to the rain at Raymond James Stadium. Unsurprisingly, Dowdle slipped and dropped the ball, and it resulted in a turnover on downs. If they had not called that play, maybe the Panthers would have gotten a field goal at minimum, which would have been enough for a 17-16 victory.

Now, the Panthers will have to bank on the Athlanta Falcons to help them make the playoffs. If the Falcons are to defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, then the Panthers would win the NFC South. But if the Saints were to defeat the Falcons, or if the game ends in a tie, then the Buccaneers win the division.

The Panthers had an attainable victory at hand's reach. Instead, one failed trick play doomed them.