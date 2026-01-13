Panthers' first major offseason move is already painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers are still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They fought right until the end, and every fan left Bank of America Stadium proud of their team.

However, the hard work is just beginning.

General manager Dan Morgan is now embarking on a crucial third offseason at the helm. His roster construction so far has drawn rave reviews, and rightfully so. If he can achieve similar success this spring, the Panthers may even emerge as the NFC South frontrunners before the 2026 campaign begins.

There is a lot to get through. But the Panthers' first major offseason move is quickly becoming apparent.

Carolina Panthers' extension for Jalen Coker is an absolute no-brainer

Carolina must tie down wide receiver Jalen Coker to a long-term deal.

Coker's rags-to-riches rise over the last two seasons has been a revelation. The undrafted free agent fought his way up the ranks, seizing every moment and overcoming significant adversity to cement his importance to the team's plans. Although injuries dented his chances of making an immediate impact after Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, he finished the year as the clear No. 2 option behind first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

That might be a damning indictment of Xavier Legette's progress, but Coker deserves enormous credit. His standout performance against the Rams formally introduced the pass-catcher to the wider league audience. The route-running, ball skills, and dependability in key moments continue to encourage. At 24 years old, the former Holy Cross standout is only going to get better throughout his prime.

Coker is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. The Panthers will tender an offer, which would prevent him from speaking to any interested suitor in free agency. But this looks like a good time to give the wideout a longer-term commitment, because the price would only go up if he continues to ascend.

Morgan is developing a reputation for rewarding those who prove their worth. Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, and Jaycee Horn all got extensions way ahead of time. Coker's had some injury problems, but the talent is undeniable. And coming to the fore at the business end of the season with everything on the line should make Carolina's decision simple.

It's taken a while, but the Panthers now have a legitimate 1-2 punch at the receiver position for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon. Morgan would be wise to keep it that way by giving Coker a deserved reward for his exceptional efforts.

And the sooner that happens, the better.