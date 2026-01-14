5 early 2026 NFL Draft prospects that feel perfect for the Panthers

After a miraculous late-season run that ended in their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, the Carolina Panthers are once again shifting their focus to the offseason. Even after going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league, there are still a few areas on this roster that need some work.

With limited cap space available next season, the Panthers will have to ace the 2026 NFL Draft. After Wild Card weekend, it's confirmed that they'll have the 19th overall pick.

These five prospects should be near the top of Carolina's list.

5 prospects the Cartolina Panthers could draft with the 19th pick

T.J. Parker, Clemson EDGE

Rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen showed encouraging signs this season, but the Panthers still need to add more on the edge. Clemson's T.J. Parker entered the 2025 season as one of the top prospects in all of college football. His production has dipped a bit this year, but he still has the tools to become a force in the NFL.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn EDGE

If the Panthers want more of a run-stopping presence on the edge, Keldric Faulk is their guy. At 6'6" and almost 290 pounds, the Auburn defender has the strength and technique to hold up in the NFL. He can play on the edge or on the interior, making him an intriguing fit in Ejiro Evero's system.

C.J. Allen, Georgia LB

Sticking on the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers could choose to address perhaps the biggest weakness on their roster at linebacker. Georgia's C.J. Allen is a physical run stuffer with the athleticism to make an impact in pass defense. This is a stacked linebacker class, but Allen is worth a first-round selection.

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State DT

Notice a theme? Carolina needs more talent on defense, especially in the front seven. Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald could pair well with Derrick Brown for the Panthers. He's not an elite pass-rusher, but he would immediately upgrade the Panthers' run defense.

Makai Lemon, USC WR

Carolina will likely look to draft a defender with their first pick, but if a player like USC receiver Makai Lemon falls to them, they might not be able to resist. Lemon is a bit undersized, but he's the best route-runner in this class. He's explosive with the ball in his hands, often making defenders miss after the catch. Paired with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Lemon could help form the best young trio of receivers in the NFL.