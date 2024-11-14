3 fatal flaws the Carolina Panthers must address during 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' offensive strategy
Dave Canales came into the Carolina Panthers as a progressive young figure with innovative ideas and a clear vision for the future. This was aligned with general manager Dan Morgan, who formed a close bond with the coach during their time working together on the Seattle Seahawks.
Some questioned whether this came too soon for Canales. He had just one year of play-calling experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking the top job in Carolina. It's not been plain sailing, especially with so much upheaval at the quarterback spot, but the in-game adjustments must improve for the Panthers to take that next step.
Canales' play-calling has come in for criticism at times during the season. He seems more intent on sticking to his original strategy rather than reacting to what's unfolding on the field. The offseason intent to run the football stubbornly hasn't quite come into effect, although playing from behind so much hindered this ethos over the first eight games.
Not having the right confidence in Bryce Young is another stumbling block. Canales refuses to fully commit to the No. 1 pick in 2023 despite some encouraging strides since his return to the starting lineup. Confidence is slowly increasing. However, it's a long way from where it needs to be right now.
This is a similar trend to what Canales experienced with the Buccaneers in 2023. They started slowly but gradually came to life as the campaign progressed. There were also notable strides made after their bye week en route to the NFC South title, which leaves hope the same can occur in Carolina without postseason football to show for it.
Providing Canales has assurances about his job status beyond the current campaign, this is the perfect chance to try new things. To open things up and become more expansive within a more balanced offensive scheme. Having the conviction to make in-game changes depending on the situation wouldn't hurt, either.