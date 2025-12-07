3 Panthers whose time in Carolina looks almost over at the bye week

The Carolina Panthers are firmly in the NFC South championship picture at their Week 14 bye. That is far better than fans thought before the campaign, but what comes next after their extended rest period is even more pivotal.

Head coach Dave Canales is impressively leading a franchise turnaround. But for general manager Dan Morgan and his front office staff, attention is already slowly turning to what promises to be a make-or-break offseason for the franchise.

Morgan and Brandt Tilis have some big decisions to make. The Panthers are making strides, but they also look some way off from the contending teams unless they can become consistent. Adding more quality to the squad will only help their cause, and there is also the small matter of deciding the fate of free agents set to his the open market next spring.

Some will get another go-around with the organization. But for these three Panthers players, their time in Carolina looks almost over.

Carolina Panthers players whose time with the squad looks almost over at the bye week

Yosh Nijman - OT

The Panthers signed Yosh Nijman during 2024 free agency to become a dependable backup offensive tackle. If injuries or poor performances arose, he'd be thrown into the mix. But looking at his overall production when called upon over the last two years, it seems unlikely that he would secure another deal with Carolina.

Unless Nijman is willing to accept another team-friendly deal with no guarantees of making the squad next time around, he'll be free to take his chances elsewhere.

Hunter Renfrow - WR

After missing a full year due to illness, Hunter Renfrow deserves enormous credit for galvanizing his career. He got a chance to stick around with the Panthers after Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, but once their young core all returned to health, the former Clemson star has been a healthy scratch.

Whether that continues after the bye week is anyone's guess. Either way, all signs point to Renfrow's stay in Carolina being a one-year arrangement unless there is a seismic shift in his outlook.

Nick Scott - S

Although Nick Scott was an easy scapegoat for fans earlier in the season, the experienced safety has actually been pretty solid in recent weeks. However, that should not prevent the Panthers from finding a potential upgrade during the offseason to start opposite Tre'von Moehrig.

Scott's connection to Ejiro Evero from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams might help him secure another short-term agreement. Still, there is also a chance that the defensive back will be free to explore other opportunities when the time comes.