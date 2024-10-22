3 possible trade destinations for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
By Dean Jones
Baltimore Ravens
This might seem like a strange destination for Miles Sanders if the Carolina Panthers decide to cut their losses with the underperforming running back before the 2024 trade deadline. However, the Baltimore Ravens could be an intriguing landing spot for the veteran.
The Ravens are a juggernaut once again after an indifferent start. They've hit their stride over the last few weeks, winning five straight and looking like someone who could be a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs again.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are a formidable backfield tandem. They are both in contention for the NFL MVP award through seven weeks. They are both shouldering a hefty burden with Baltimore's defense going through some issues. Adding Sanders would take some heat off - especially on passing downs - with not much behind the All-Pro running back on the depth chart.
Justice Hill is their pass-catching back currently. He's dependable enough but Sanders has more proven production. It would be a shocking twist, but the more firepower Baltimore has before its inevitable clash with the Chiefs, the better their chances will be.
Either way, the Panthers will not keep him around for too much longer. They are looking to deploy a youth movement under new head coach Dave Canales. This should increase further if the losing continues, so players like Sanders could be deemed surplus to requirements as Dan Morgan plans for the future.
The Panthers were probably waiting for Jonathon Brooks to return before entertaining offers for Sanders. That moment has arrived - at least from a practice standpoint. With another week of practice under his belt, a situation could emerge where Canales formally activates the player for his potential NFL debut this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
That would be the final nail in Sanders' proverbial Panthers' coffin. Getting a move - especially to a franchise with lofty postseason ambitions - represents a win-win for all parties at this juncture.