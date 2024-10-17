Carolina Panthers' youth movement provides hope amid ongoing disarray
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't had much to cheer throughout the 2024 season so far. They are 1-5 through six weeks and haven't been competitive in many games. Dave Canales is confident things can progress as the campaign goes on, but the head coach has a monumental task awaiting him in the coming years.
This project needs patience. Canales must get assurances about his future beyond the campaign to try new things. A few more losses are almost guaranteed. However, the Panthers must evaluate everybody to get a broader indication of what more is required during another crucial offseason in 2025.
It's not going to happen overnight, but there is a long-term plan and an aligned vision in place. There is also one shining light emerging from the disarray typically associated with the franchise under David Tepper's ownership.
Carolina Panthers' young players are showing signs of life under Dave Canales
Carolina's youth movement is starting to show signs of life following an expected adjustment period. This is exactly what general manager Dan Morgan had in mind. It's also something the Panthers can build around for a potentially sustainable future with more prosperity attached.
This hasn't gone unnoticed by Canales, who praised his inexperienced performers for their work ethic and commitment to improving. Something the former Tampa Bay Buccanneers' offensive coordinator believes is transitioning to a competitive game-day setting more frequently.
"I mean, it's great. It's great to see those guys to see the investment to see the work that they've been putting in come to life. Guys that we're counting on to make plays, you know, and they made their plays that came to them (Sunday)."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
First-round wide receiver Xavier Legette continues to flash moments of promise. He's not a legitimate focal point just yet, but this won't take much longer to arrive if the same trend continues. The same also applies to undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, who's seized his moment and looks like someone capable of making a long-term contribution.
There's also a lot to like about Ja'Tavion Sanders' progress. The first-year tight end still needs some refinement in the passing game and from a blocking standpoint. But he's earning the trust of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and turned in arguably the best performance of his pro career against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He's got a lot of hard work ahead, but the No. 101 overall selection has something to work with.
Linebacker Trevin Wallace is another who's coming to the fore. He got thrust into the spotlight sooner than expected after Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell went down through injury. He's coped tremendously well in difficult circumstances to provide hope for the future.
Couple this with the return to practice of second-round running back Jonathon Brooks, and Carolina's young chess pieces are starting to leave their mark. This is one of the league's oldest rosters - boosted by the continued presence of Dalton and long-snapper J.J. Jansen. But with more established figures such as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (23) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (24) still in their career infancy, these are not bad building blocks by any stretch of the imagination.
Much more is needed, there's no getting away from that. With another losing season looking extremely likely in 2024, this is something for Canales to hang his hat on.