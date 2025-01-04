3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

Carolina Panthers will win the turnover battle

Bryce Young and company have been playing turnover-free football as of late. The Carolina Panthers have not turned the ball over on offense since the Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That trend must continue this weekend at the Atlanta Falcons.

Young has made some major improvements since becoming the team's starter again. Taking care of the football better is among the biggest positives to emerge from the second half of 2024 where the signal-caller is concerned.

The Panthers' offensive line should hold up fairly well against the Falcons' defense. They are tied for the second-fewest sacks in the entire league with 31 on the season. Carolina's protection can seize the initiative in the trenches looking at their performance levels overall this season.

However, the Falcons' defense has been producing more lately. They’re averaging four sacks a game over the last three contests. If the Panthers' offensive line can give Young time to operate and dissect the defense, that should help to prevent any big mistakes from occurring.

With rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. only having two NFL starts under his belt, the Panthers' defense should do everything in their power to force him to pass the football downfield. He has thrown an interception in each of his first two starts, so fans are hopeful that trend will continue in order for the team to have a big day on defense.

One issue for the Panthers' defense is that Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn will be out again due to his hip injury. Being without their premier coverage presence will make it easier for the Falcons in the passing game. Nevertheless, Ejiro Evero's unit still should be able to capitalize off of a rookie mistake or two.

If the Panthers can win the turnover battle, a win could be on the horizon. But making Penix uncomfortable is key.