3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6
The Carolina Panthers laid an egg in Week 5, suffering a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears at Solider Field. They were coming off two solid starts from Andy Dalton, but the 36-year-old took a step back against one of his old employers.
Dalton didn’t play well enough to earn the Panthers a win. But believe it or not, the quarterback play isn’t the biggest concern. Carolina's defense gave up 36 points to the Bears, who were led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The 20 points allowed in the second quarter were truly the separator.
The Panthers' defense is having tremendous issues at the moment. A big part of this is injuries, leading to the absences of Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, Jordan Fuller, Josey Jewell, and D.J. Wonnum. Jadeveon Clowney is also set to miss Carolina's upcoming game after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
Last year it seemed that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was able to plug and play reserve players and still be good enough to get by. With the losses of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Vonn Bell throughout the offseason, it has been tough sledding for the unit to get off of the field in 2024.
For the Panthers to get back on track, here’s what they need to do to receive a win in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Falcons in Week 6
Carolina Panthers offense commits to the run game
Chuba Hubbard is having a great season. He ranks No. 5 league-wide in rushing yards with 393. He’s on pace for a career-high 1,336 if he keeps up his current trajectory.
The Carolina Panthers have a clear strength with their run game. They must exploit that strength moving forward, especially if Andy Dalton's regression continues. Hubbard's stats are great, but fans feel as though these could be even better if Dave Canales would run the ball more.
The Panthers' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, running back Jonathon Brooks, is ramping up and should be available soon. He’ll be another big reason Carolina needs to run the football and utilize his abilities.
If the Panthers want to see success against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, Canales must commit to the run game. After all, this is what the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator promised to be stubborn with throughout the offseason.