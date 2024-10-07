3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Bears
By Dean Jones
It's almost remarkable how the Carolina Panthers continue to find new lows weekly. That proved to be the case once again at the Chicago Bears, where they were on the back foot immediately and couldn't recover en route to yet another demoralizing defeat.
The Panthers are sitting at 1-4 and staring down the barrel of another lost campaign under David Tepper's ownership. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are feeling the strain, with the fanbase getting increasingly restless about this supposed retool and how much longer they'll have to experience constant losing.
This was embarrassing. The stream of injuries didn't help their cause, but the game was out of sight before these problems began taking their toll. Carolina is going nowhere fast, rooted to rock bottom, and showing no legitimate signs of life under Canales' guidance.
Looking at their games over the next few weeks, things could get even worse. The Panthers need to find answers, and quickly. Otherwise, the direction of this organization under yet another new regime will come under closer scrutiny.
That's for the future. For now, here are three winners and four losers from Carolina's loss at the Bears in Week 5.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Bears
Loser No. 1
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
This game meant a great deal to D.J. Moore. The wide receiver was stung after being deemed expendable by those in power to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This was the first chance he's had to make them pay. Something he managed emphatically to torch the Carolina Panthers throughout.
Moore was relentless, gaining 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns from five receptions. Veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. had no answer for the wideout or anyone else he came up against during his worst performance since joining the Panthers via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Jackson looked flustered and incapable of executing his assignments effectively. Hopefully, this is just a blip rather than something more concerning, but it's a situation worth monitoring if nothing else.