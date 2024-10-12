3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6
Andy Dalton will get back to his solid form
Andy Dalton’s poor performance wasn’t the only reason the Carolina Panthers lost in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears. There were other factors that helped contribute to the loss. The quarterback has a chance to redeem himself in front of his home crowd in a big divisional game for both sides.
Dalton should have plenty of time to go through his reads and make the right throw due to the Atlanta Falcons' defense being the least effective team at sacking opposing teams' quarterbacks. Their defensive unit has produced just five sacks all season. However, the Panthers will be without starting center Austin Corbett thanks to a biceps tear. They are relying on Brady Christensen to get the job done for the remainder of the season.
The former second-round pick had one of his passes picked off against the Bears, as well as being sacked three times. Securing the football was an issue for the Panthers offense, as Tommy Tremble and Chuba Hubbard both lost fumbles.
Overall, ball security should be a point of emphasis this week for the Panthers as they enter Week 6. Fans can expect Carolina's offense to take care of the football better. Ejiro Evero's defense isn't exactly dependable these days. The longer they are off the field, the better Dave Canales' chances will be of getting his second regular-season triumph as head coach.
If Dalton can get the Panthers into an early lead and play like he did in his first two starts of the season, Carolina will be in a great position to compete and potentially pick up a divisional win in Bank of America Stadium. If not, then a situation could emerge where Canales turns to former No. 1 pick Bryce Young once again after he flashed brief promise in mop-up duty last weekend.