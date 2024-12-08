3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will upset the red-hot Eagles in Week 14
Carolina Panthers defense will limit Saquon Barkley
This sounds like a long shot with how poorly the Carolina Panthers defense has performed against the run so far in 2024. But it's something they must accomplish to stand any chance of keeping this game competitive.
Carolina gave up 152 rushing yards to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving last time out. The Panthers conceded a whopping 236 total rushing yards in the overtime loss, which cemented their status as the league's worst run defense.
The Panthers' defense has given up the most rushing yards in the NFL this season with 2,002. It just so happens that Saquon Barkley, the NFL's rushing leader, is in their path this weekend.
Barkley has dominated this season so far after leaving the New York Giants for their NFC East division rival. He is in consideration for the NFL MVP award and could break the league's single-season rushing record with a strong end to the campaign.
Barkley has totaled 1,499 rushing yards, 267 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns this season. The Eagles will most likely try to expose the Panthers' run defense with their most dangerous weapon. It's a challenge Ejiro Evero's group must meet with force.
Evero knows that the Eagles will attempt to gash his defense in the run game. It will be interesting to see what he dials up for his defense to counteract this threat.
Needless to say, it will be an uphill battle for the Panthers' defense regardless of the preparation.
Interior defensive linemen such as Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson, along with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, will face a challenge in limiting Barkley’s success. All three must dig deep in the face of stern opposition.
If the Panthers' defense can keep Barkley under 125 total yards at Lincoln Financial Field, the chances of the Panthers winning will rise exponentially. However, this is easier said than done.