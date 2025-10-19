3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 7 road clash with the Jets

The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave right now. They have won three of their last four games. They also secured a statement triumph over the Dallas Cowboys last time out, which gives head coach Dave Canales' squad the chance to get back to a winning record this weekend versus the New York Jets.

Carolina travels to MetLife Stadium to face a Jets team currently going through some turmoil. They are 0-6, and new head coach Aaron Glenn is struggling to implement his ethos. The Panthers have all the momentum, but taking their opposition lightly is not an option, considering they've lost all three road games so far.

Opportunity knocks for the Panthers. Before then, here are three bold predictions for Week 7.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 against the Jets

Carolina Panthers hold Justin Fields under 110 passing yards

Justin Fields is failing to maximize what could be his final opportunity to cement his status as a starting NFL quarterback. The Jets placed a significant amount of faith in the dual-threat presence this offseason by giving him a two-year deal. This faith remains unrepaid, and the Panthers should smell blood in the water.

Things are about to get a lot tougher for Fields. His most prolific wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, is expected to miss the clash due to injury. There is almost nobody else to depend upon, so this could be a get-right game for Carolina's secondary.

Xavier Legette gains 100 receiving yards

After a torrid start to the campaign, Xavier Legette is starting to build back confidence slowly. He's made a couple of nice plays over the last fortnight, but he's still way short of the expectations typically associated with a first-round selection.

This looks like the perfect contest for Legette to break out. One would expect Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to shadow Tetairoa McMillan, which should free up enough space for Legette to have a profitable afternoon.

Carolina Panthers TEs combine for three touchdowns

The Panthers are getting healthier. Jalen Coker and Austin Corbett are both available again, and the tight end room is also getting a boost after Ja'Tavion Sanders didn't carry an injury designation into the contest.

This gives the Panthers three decent options in the tight-end passing game. Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans have the athleticism needed to expose the Jets' soft underbelly at the defensive second level. This is something third-year quarterback Bryce Young should put to good use, especially in the red zone.