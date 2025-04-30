3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Panthers’ 2025 NFL Draft moves

Loser No. 2

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers brought two new wide receivers into the fold during the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan also struck quickly to sign veteran Pro Bowl Hunter Renfrow in free agency once the event concluded, ending his NFL exile after the pass-catcher failed to find a new home last season.

Morgan is not a man who brings sentiment into the equation. If he feels like more is needed, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger. If that upsets some established players in rotational or starting roles previously, so be it.

It's been a long time since the Panthers were run with a business-first mindset such as this. Someone is going to miss out, which brings wide receiver David Moore's status firmly under the microscope.

The former seventh-round pick is a trusted ally of Dave Canales. They worked together on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before linking up in Carolina. Moore got some decent involvement last season, but the production was inconsistent.

Carolina gave Moore another one-year deal this offseason. That was a vote of confidence, but the arrivals of Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Renfrow mean the wideout must fight with everything he has to make their 53-man roster next time around.

Winner No. 3

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

The Panthers prioritized their 3-4 defensive front this offseason. After giving up the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 rushing yards in 2024, Dan Morgan didn't have another choice.

Carolina's big investments came in free agency. The Panthers spent two of their first three picks on edge-rushing help. Morgan also picked up another big body for his defensive front with some intriguing traits attached on Day 3.

Cam Jackson is an imposing nose tackle. He's a huge presence at 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds. The former Florida standout moves extremely well. He's also adept at absorbing blocks, which frees up space for others to do damage.

With Bobby Brown III also on board, the Panthers now have two legitimate nose tackles. That should be music to the ears of Shy Tuttle, who was tasked with anchoring the front over the last two seasons.

Tuttle wasn't fit for the role. He wasn't found wanting for effort, but the core strength wasn't where it needed to be. The additions of Brown and Jackson will allow the Tennessee graduate to move into the 3-4 defensive end rotation, which is where he's best suited.

After taking a pay cut to stick around this offseason, Tuttle should make the 53-man roster. He'll likely join forces with A'Shawn Robinson as the core rotational pieces behind Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton. That's a huge upgrade whichever way one looks at it.

