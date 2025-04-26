Panthers should send thank-you card to Brian Burns after latest draft larceny

Dan Morgan's decision to trade edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants was a contentious issue during his first offseason at the helm. But looking back, the general manager had no other option after his relationship with the Carolina Panthers soured beyond repair.

This was on the previous regime led by Scott Fitterer. He should have paid Burns after rejecting a bombshell trade from the Los Angeles Rams that consisted of two first-round picks and more. Instead, the Panthers delayed and frustrations reached breaking point.

Morgan just cleaned up the mess. He placed the franchise tag on Burns for one last-ditch attempt to salvage something to no avail. The Panthers traded the two-time Pro Bowler to the Giants for far less than the going rate.

That was disappointing and completely negated any consistent pressure from the edge. However, there was one silver lining to emerge from the trade with the final part of the deal.

It allowed the Panthers to bolster their trenches with an intriguing Day 3 selection.

Carolina Panthers continue trench warfare mindset with Cam Jackson pick

Cam Jackson was the choice at No. 140 overall. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the former Florida standout is an imposing tone-setter. And naturally, this makes him a commanding presence against the run.

Jackson is incredibly difficult to move off the block. He's got a core base and sound hand placement at the point of attack. He won't get away with just relying on size in the pros, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out.

If there was one major red flag surrounding Jackson, it was conditioning. He needs to reach better fitness levels to make a success of his pro career. He also doesn't offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint, so perhaps adjusting to a typical nose tackle could be an option to consider.

The Panthers are not losing out much one way or another to see if Jackson's physical attributes can be molded into something more. If everything comes together, they should send a big thank-you card to Burns (but not Fitterer).

