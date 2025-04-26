Full details of Brian Burns trade have been finalized after latest Panthers pick

Brian Burns was one of the few remaining star players on the Carolina Panthers, but the edge rusher's contract situation was mismanaged horribly. Dan Morgan couldn't clean up the mess of previous regimes, trading him to the New York Giants for far less than the going rate.

And now, the transaction is complete.

Burns was an electrifying pass-rusher in Carolina. The Panthers turned down two first-round picks and more from the Los Angeles Rams for the Florida State graduate once upon a time. This should have immediately come with an extension, but then-general manager Scott Fitterer dithered to the point where this relationship went past the point of no return.

Morgan placed the franchise tag on Burns, but there was too much water under the bridge by that point. The parties were too far apart, and the Giants were willing to pay. They also gave up less-than-market value after Carolina lost all leverage.

Let's take a look at the original terms.

Full Carolina Panthers trade details for Brian Burns transaction finalized

Panthers receive

No. 39 overall (2024)

No. 141 overall (2024)

No. 140 overall (2025)

Giants receive

OLB Brian Burns

No. 166 overall (2024)

Let's look at what it turned into officially.

The Panthers traded the No. 39 overall pick in a move down with the Los Angeles Rams. This landed them No. 52, No. 155, and a 2025 second-round pick. They were giving up their second-rounder as part of the bombshell transition that resulted in quarterback Bryce Young becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

Then, Morgan moved up again. He surged back up to No. 46 after a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The target was Texas running back Jonathon Brooks despite knowing he was dealing with a torn ACL.

The No. 141 overall pick was thrown to the Buffalo Bills. This allowed Carolina to jump the queue, moving up one spot to No. 32 overall for wide receiver Xavier Legette and the No. 200 overall pick.

It's hard to gauge the true value of the trade, considering there were so many picks used for other purposes. Here's a positive way to look at it (sort of)...

Panthers receive

Picks No. 52 and No. 155: RB Jonathon Brooks (trade)

Pick No. 141: WR Xavier Legette (trade)

2025 second-rounder (Pick No. 57): OLB Nic Scourton (trade)

Pick No. 140 (2025): DT Cam Jackson

Giants receive

OLB Brian Burns

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Brooks pick has been a disaster so far. Legette is in danger of becoming a sidekick after the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan. Scourton has potential, but he remains an unknown quantity with no NFL experience. DRAFT PICK could be anything, it's simply too soon to say.

Burns had a rollercoaster campaign with the lowly Giants. He gained 8.5 sacks, but the team's freefall into NFC East irrelevancy was frustrating. Those in power have made moves to improve their chances, but that will be difficult in a competitive division and with lingering questions about the quarterback dynamic.

Who won this trade is debatable. But there is absolutely no doubt Burns deserved better from the Panthers.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis