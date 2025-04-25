Full details of Bryce Young trade have been finalized after latest Bears pick

The Carolina Panthers paid a king's ransom to surge their way to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young. And now, that debt has been repaid in full.

It looked for a long time as if this would go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history. The Panthers acquired Young but had no idea how to properly nurture his talent under Frank Reich's coaching staff. Couple this with ex-general manager Scott Fitterer's inept roster building, and a cataclysmic rookie campaign followed.

Dave Canales brought hope that he could turn Young around. Things looked more promising in the 2024 offseason, but this promise unraveled quickly. The former Alabama standout was benched after two games with his career seemingly in tatters.

That's not the case anymore.

Young responded well to adversity, learned away from the spotlight, and built back confidence. When the Heisman Trophy winner got another shot, he took it. And the Panthers are now building around him as the face of the franchise.

The Chicago Bears spent the final piece of the landmark deal at No. 39 in the 2025 draft. This brings an end to an ongoing, tiresome saga that was the subject of fierce ridicule directed at Carolina's long-suffering fan base, once upon a time. But if Young continues his encouraging progress next season and beyond, the trade won't look so lopsided for much longer.

Let's take a look at the original terms:

Carolina Panthers conclude Bryce Young debt with Bears' latest NFL Draft pick

Panthers receive

2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Bears receive

WR D.J. Moore

2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall)

2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall)

2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

2025 second-round pick (No. 39 overall)

Now let's take a look at what this bombshell transaction turned into when it was all said and done.

Panthers receive

QB Bryce Young

Bears receive

WR D.J. Moore

OT Darnell Wright

CB Tyrique Stevenson

QB Caleb Williams

WR Luther Burden III

If Young hadn't displayed such improvements, this would go down in league history for all the wrong reasons. As it turned out, the Mater Dei High School product was made of sterner stuff. And he now has another weapon to potentially take him to heights not seen before in the pros.

The Panthers caused a major surprise by selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the sort of creative, dynamic, enthralling pass-catcher Carolina desperately needed for Young. If Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and the ultra-dependable Adam Thielen all meet their end of the bargain, things could be looking up at long last.

This trade wasn't looked upon favorably initially, but the tide is beginning to turn. If Young starts and flourishes for the next decade, nobody will be complaining too much about the compensation attached.

