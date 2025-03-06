Bryce Young lauds Adam Thielen's immense influence on road to redemption

Bryce Young's renaissance over the second half of 2024 saw him go from a potential draft bust to someone the Carolina Panthers are looking to build around long-term. Adam Thielen's influence played a significant role in his road to redemption.

Young and Thielen have developed a close relationship over the last two years. They came into the organization during the same offseason and the chemistry was immediate. The veteran wide receiver was the only dependable weapon at the signal-caller's disposal in 2023. That proved accurate once again last time around despite the flashes from the rookie trio of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Thielen was expected to become a possession receiver in 2024. The additions of Legette and Diontae Johnson dictated as much. Unfortunate circumstances meant he needed to be Young's focal point again. He answered the call emphatically.

The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State contemplated retirement this offseason. Young's surge into a highly productive, confident quarterback gave Thielen enough motivation for another year — the last of his deal. Judging by the Heisman Trophy winner's glowing praise of his pass-catcher, this is only going to help the Panthers' cause in 2025.

Bryce Young lauds Adam Thielen's influence during Carolina Panthers' transition

Young outlined during an interview with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan just how pivotal Thielen's been during his critical early transition. The former Alabama star benefitted greatly from his knowledge and willingness to give up his time to assist. It also helps that the two-time Pro Bowler remains one of the best separators around.

"Having a guy like Adam, someone who's had so much success for so long, he was super communicative. He was super open about 'Hey, this is how I see things. How do you see things?' Just wanting to get on the same page and having that urgency about it. For me, as a young guy coming in, that was super beneficial. I was always wanting to hear his opinions on stuff because he's seen a lot more NFL ball than I have and I wanted to hear that. And him making himself available, obviously, that translates to the field. He gets open a lot. He makes it a lot easier for me." Bryce Young

Get you an Adam Thielen 😏 pic.twitter.com/Vu69dRSHH2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 4, 2025

It's a special bond between Young and Thielen. Having this unbreakable trust and mutual competitive fire to put in the work shows up on game day. Things got pretty rough for the signal-caller once upon a time. Having a dependable presence on and off the field to steer him on the right path must have been incredibly reassuring.

If this ends up being Thielen's final campaign at 35 years old, Young will be striving with everything he has to make sure the prolific weapon goes out with a bang. Make no mistake about that.

The Panthers need more from Legette and Coker. A new addition or two wouldn't hurt, either. But when the time comes to make a key play, don't be surprised if Young looks at Thielen more often than not to get the job done.

And knowing Thielen, he'll almost always come up with the goods.

