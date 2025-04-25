Xavier Legette braced for sidekick tag after Panthers draft Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers proclaimed their faith in Xavier Legette potentially emerging into a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver during his sophomore campaign in 2025. Just a few short weeks later, he's in danger of becoming a sidekick.

Carolina threw a huge curveball at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. This was a far cry from widespread projections linking the Panthers with another defensive playmaker for Ejiro Evero's unit. Dan Morgan believes he can still find them lower down the pecking order. That was not the case with this receiving group emerging from the college ranks.

McMillan had quarterback Bryce Young's support after the pair spent time working out together in California before the draft. He's got the traits typically associated with dynamic pass-catchers in the pros. While there are some slight concerns regarding his speed and ability to create separation, these should be erased pretty quickly.

Legette comes into the campaign with more concerns. The South Carolina graduate has the physical tools needed to be a real asset. Consistency and concentration remain complications that must be alleviated, but the Panthers are not giving up so soon into his career.

Carolina Panthers are hoping Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan can be prolific

Their decision to draft McMillan gives them a contingency plan if Legette cannot reach No. 1-caliber performance levels. Carolina will be hoping both reach these heights on their rookie deals. That represents the best-case scenario in no uncertain terms.

There was already urgency attached to Legette's second season. With a first-round tag comes lofty expectations he didn't quite meet as a rookie. He's been working exceptionally hard throughout the break to ensure he's ready to hit the ground running. And the presence of McMillan on the opposite side of the field could provide some extra space in which to do damage.

Dave Canales will already be devising plans to maximize the skills at Legette and McMillan's disposal. This could be the best wideout tandem Carolina's had for years if they put everything together. There's a chance it all goes wrong, but that shouldn't enter anyone's train of thought right now.

With McMillan and Legette on the outside, coupled with Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen operating from the slot, this has significant potential if everyone gets a clear run of luck on the health front. If the ground game sets the tone and the offensive line continues to provide Young with the clean pockets needed to excel, the Panthers will be a force.

Things are less certain on defense, but Morgan will have a plan in place to fix those issues with his eight remaining selections.

Legette knows what's at stake. And if he does end up becoming McMillan's sidekick, that's not the worst thing in the world either.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis