NFL Draft intel makes Panthers' picking Tetairoa McMillan even more genius

The Carolina Panthers caused a major stir at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Although surprising to some, the bold move got one big seal of approval from a respected analyst.

Dan Morgan was expected to fortify his defense further in the first round if no willing trade partner came forward. Their dreams of landing Mason Graham were crushed after the Cleveland Browns took the Michigan defensive lineman at No. 5. Most immediately turned their attention to Jalon Walker, the Georgia edge rusher who'd drawn lavish praise from the Panthers' brass throughout their comprehensive assessments.

Morgan had other ideas. And there was nobody happier than Bryce Young.

The quarterback reportedly banged the table for McMillan after working out with the wideout this offseason. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales were suitably impressed. Trade calls were taken, but the front-office leader acknowledged it would have taken a significant amount to move them off the pass-catcher.

NFL Draft lauds Carolina Panthers' bravery with Tetairoa McMillan pick

That didn't please everyone, just ask Micah Parsons. Even so, Jordan Reid of ESPN proclaimed the Panthers' picking McMillan as his favorite of the entire first round. This is thanks in no small part to the potential impact it could have on Young's aspirations moving forward.

"Tetairoa McMillan to the Panthers at No. 8 was my favorite pick because Bryce Young needed a true WR1. The top-ranked wideout in my rankings, McMillan adds an alpha to a room that included a lot of secondary options. Entering a crucial third year, finding Young a primary pass catcher was seen as essential. General manager Dan Morgan likely weighed the strengths of the receiver class to the defensive line group and saw the lack of high-end options, which is why he wasted little time in drafting McMillan." Jordan Reid

Reid's point about the wide receiver class's strength is an important one. Only three receivers went in the first round (McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka). It's not the best group, certainly not compared to previous years. Morgan knew the opposite was true of the defensive linemen and edge rushers. He played the board masterfully.

McMillan can be a game-changer for the Panthers. He's not the fastest, which became a topic of serious debate during the assessment phase, but he plays quicker than he looks. The wideout has a lot of similar traits to Mike Evans, which won't have gone unnoticed by Canales. If he goes on to achieve even half of the future Pro Football Hall of Famer's production, this will be worth the risk.

Young needed someone like this. The weapons available all have questions for one reason or another. McMillan (or anyone else, for that matter) cannot be classed as a sure thing. But if the ex-Wildcat reaches his ceiling, there's just no telling what he'll be capable of.

If that happens sooner rather than later, it's all systems go.

