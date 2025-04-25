Panthers' draft stunner sends Micah Parsons into complete meltdown

There were plenty of surprised people when the Carolina Panthers used the No. 8 overall selection on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. None more so than Micah Parsons.

The Panthers were widely projected to take a defensive prospect, continuing their regeneration on this side of the football. But with some substantial free-agent additions and eight picks in the remaining six rounds, general manager Dan Morgan gave quarterback Bryce Young a prolific weapon in the passing game entering his crucial third season.

This left Jalon Walker, the prospect being tabbed to Carolina more than any other, waiting around. He'll now get the chance to stick it to the Panthers twice a season after being drafted No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers drafting Tetairoa McMillan made Micah Parsons sick

As for Parsons? He was apoplectic on his Bleacher Report live draft stream after the Panthers' selection was confirmed. The All-Pro edge rusher thought the Dallas Cowboys were going to take him if available, pairing him with CeeDee Lamb to give Dak Prescott a potentially devastating wideout tandem.

Micah Parsons was going through it after the Panthers drafted Tet McMillan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6LSCdI2jYG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2025

Alas, it wasn't to be. The Panthers got in first, and they'll be better off offensively for it.

Things got worse for Parsons soon after. The Cowboys took offensive lineman Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall, which resulted in a shocked, almost bemused reaction from the former Penn State standout. He's a solid prospect, and Dallas needed to find a replacement for Zack Martin, but Jones overlooked some premier prospects with far greater upside.

There is a lot of hard work remaining for Morgan. He's got eight picks left, which could increase if he can navigate a trade-down at some stage. There are several glaring needs to fill, and most position groups need an extra injection of depth to ensure complications are kept to a minimum when competitive action commences.

McMillan offers something different from what the Panthers already possess. He's got a flair for the extravagant, is a contested catch phenom, and makes the ridiculous look easy. Morgan was looking for players with proven college production this time around, something he has in abundance after racking up 213 receptions for 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 37 games for the Arizona Wildcats.

Young and McMillan have already been working out together, which played a leading role in Carolina going down this route. It didn't please everybody, but fans are confident Morgan's plan can extract maximum value from his remaining selections.

Parsons and the Cowboys being so dejected just made the pick even sweeter. Booker isn't a bad consolation prize, but it was not the major splash Jones had promised or fans were expecting.

Back to the drawing board (for them).

