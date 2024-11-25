3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Chiefs in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Nobody thought the Carolina Panthers had a shot against the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost as expected, but the contest did not go as many anticipated.
The Panthers were highly competitive. They recovered from an early setback to stake a legitimate claim for victory down the stretch. It took a last-gasp drive from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a successful field goal on the final play to condemn Dave Canales' men to defeat.
Carolina is now 3-8 on the season and projected to have a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the improvements being made by this group overall cannot be disputed.
They took the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to the brink against all odds. This is another sign that Canales' teachings and schematic strategies are starting to bear fruit.
There are no moral victories in the NFL, but this was as close as it gets.
No fan went home unhappy. The Panthers tried valiantly and outperformed expectations. That always provides hope rather than the typical disenchantment associated with this franchise in recent years.
With that being said, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina's defeat to the Chiefs in Week 12.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers defeat vs. the Chiefs
Winner No. 1
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
With Adam Thielen returning to the lineup after a spell on injured reserve, many believed this would come at the expense of David Moore. However, an issue sustained by undrafted free agent Jalen Coker gave the veteran pass-catcher one final opportunity to stake his claim.
It was a chance Moore wasn't going to waste. This was the wide receiver's best output since joining the Carolina Panthers, coming up with some incredible catches and creating more separation than normal versus an outstanding Kansas City Chiefs defense.
Moore brought in six receptions from 10 targets for 81 receiving yards and one touchdown. He stepped up when the Panthers needed him most. Even if Coker comes back next weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former seventh-round pick should have a part to play.
When quarterback Bryce Young needed someone to come through, he typically looked to either Moore or Thielen. Both players responded accordingly, which only raised encouragement about this team's trajectory over their final six games.