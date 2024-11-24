KC Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 12 game
By Dean Jones
Nothing but full commitment and everyone performing to the level expected will keep the Carolina Panthers competitive in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a daunting task versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but there's quiet confidence they can give a good account of themselves.
Head coach Dave Canales should have a fresh squad coming off their bye week. Having some time to rest and recuperate is only going to help. The Chiefs are a stern obstacle to overcome. They are also arguably more vulnerable this season than ever despite only losing one game to date.
The Panthers can play with a sense of freedom. Nobody is expecting them to secure success versus a team going for their historic three-peat. If they start well and Canales is bold in his outlook, there's a chance this game can be closer than most analysts project.
KC Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 12
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs at home to the Chiefs in Week 12.
- Carolina +10.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Kansas City -10.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +480 currently (bet $100 to win $480). The Chiefs are rightfully favored to get their 10th victory of the campaign at -650 (bet $650 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a mildly entertaining affair with the over/under set at 43.5 points for the clash at Bank of America Stadium.
- Over 43.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
- Under 43.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
Bryce Young once again gets the chance to start. This is nothing more than the quarterback deserves after demonstrating legitimate improvements since returning to the lineup.
The Panthers will be hoping this is the start of a promising trend for Young. Things remain precarious for the signal-caller, especially considering Canales is keeping his week-to-week evaluation of the position. The former No. 1 pick out of Alabama must leave no doubt by competing hard and executing the game plan effectively in Week 12.
Young's over/under for passing yards stands at 177.5 this weekend according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 whichever side of the number you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
His pass completions marker stands at 17.5 from 29.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns versus the Chiefs is 0.5.
- Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -152 (bet $152 to win $100)
- Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +116 ( bet $100 to win $116)
Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard totals for Week 12
- Xavier Legette: 32.5
- Adam Thielen: 26.5
- Jalen Coker: 24.5
- Chuba Hubbard: 13.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders: 20.5
Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard totals for Week 12
- Chuba Hubbard: 55.5
- Jonathon Brooks: 16.5
- Bryce Young: 10.5