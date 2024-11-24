Who are the announcers and referees for Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is starting to see some fruits of his labor. The Carolina Panthers head coach gained positive momentum over consecutive weeks for the first time since taking the job. Now, he gets the chance to test his skills versus one of the most successful head coaches of the modern era.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to Bank of America Stadium. Their fans travel well, so expect to see a lot of red in the stands to negate any home-field advantage for Canales. To make matters worse, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are a wounded animal after getting beaten at the Buffalo Bills for the first time this season in Week 11.
Canales knows the size of the task awaiting his players. They are heavy underdogs with good reason, but harnessing this positively by taking a fearless approach to his game plan could make this more competitive than most anticipate.
Getting one over on Andy Reid is a task few manage to accomplish these days. He's a wily old veteran coach with the innovative ideas needed to stay fresh. Couple this with an exceptional defense and Patrick Mahomes under center, it's not hard to see why the Panthers have their work cut out.
It's a tough challenge. But make no mistake, the Panthers have a slight window of opportunity if early momentum is generated.
Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Who are the announcers for Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 12?
The Panthers' game against the Chiefs in Week 12 will be shown live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play during the contest, with Charles Davis providing expert analysis on the big moments throughout.
Evan Washington is being tasked with sideline responsibilities, keeping everyone informed of developments as they happen, and also getting interviews with the two head coaches.
Who is the referee for Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 12?
Shawn Smith and his officiating crew will be in charge of the contest. Hopefully, the game has a smooth feel and the Panthers can rise to the occasion en route to shaking the NFL world to its foundations.