4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the KC Chiefs in Week 12
By Luke Gray
First-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales faces by far the toughest test of his short NFL career to date.
The Kansas City Chiefs' pairing of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will likely both have both have busts in Canton one day. The prospect of facing them in just your 11th game as an NFL head coach is a daunting one.
However, that is the test facing Canales and his Panthers team on Sunday. Kansas City is an overwhelming favorite, which shows just what Vegas thinks of this matchup. With the Chiefs coming off a crucial loss to the Buffalo Bills, they will be out to remind the NFL world of their prowess as one of the league’s best.
There is a path to victory for the Panthers. It's not a straightforward one, but it's a path nonetheless.
Creating turnovers is key. Mahomes leads the NFL with 11 interceptions so far this season. After picking off New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones twice in Munich, they must find a way to do the same in Week 12 at Bank of America Stadium.
On the offensive side of the ball, it’s time for Canales to trust Bryce Young and open up the playbook. The return of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen should help alleviate the pressure in the short-to-intermediate game. However, finding explosive plays downfield will go a long way to helping Carolina pull off a shock victory.
Without further ado, let’s get into four bold predictions for the Panthers' clash with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Chiefs in Week 12
Chuba Hubbard becomes the first 100-yard rusher vs. Chiefs since Week 1
For a team that builds its philosophy on running the ball often, facing the Kansas City Chiefs and their elite run defense is not an enticing prospect. This unit is one of the league's best under veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, giving up just 85.3 rushing yards per game on average, which is good for third-best NFL-wide.
They have not allowed an opposition player to rush for 100 yards since the season opener when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 122 yards. In the same game, they held All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to just 46 yards rushing.
In the 10 games that have followed, Henry has rushed for 1,139 yards. This is a fantastic example of how difficult it is to gain yards on the ground versus Kansas City.
It’s fair to argue Chuba Hubbard is the best running back Kansas City has faced since Henry in Week 1. Coming off a career day in Munich, expect the former fourth-round pick to continue his hot streak and break the Chiefs' record of nine-straight games without conceding a 100-yard rusher.
Hubbard is in the midst of a career year. A big game here would take him to the brink of his first 1,000-yard rushing season, further justifying the decision by Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan to give the Oklahoma State product a deserved extension.
The Panthers must lean on Hubbard early and often to take the pressure off second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Another dominant outing from the backfield force will go some way to giving Carolina the best chance at victory.