Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs early odds and prediction for Week 12 game
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers will be raring to go off their bye week. Dave Canales is starting to turn things around after a rocky start. It's not the finished product just yet, but fans are starting to believe this perennial struggler is on the right path to prosperity.
Canales would have probably wanted an easier test for his team upon their return to action. The Kansas City Chiefs come to Bank of America Stadium in Week 12, which promises to be an enthralling occasion. It's also a solid measuring stick for the head coach to see where his team is and what more might be needed.
Kansas City is the pinnacle of this profession until further notice. They are 9-1 through 10 weeks. They are on track for a historic three-peat after winning the last two Super Bowls. They are finding different ways to win despite not fully firing on all cylinders as yet. That's a scary proposition for other teams looking to contend.
Beating the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints gave the Panthers confidence that was sorely lacking previously. Whether it's enough for Carolina to knock off a major scalp such as this is another matter.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs early odds for Week 12
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs at home to the Chiefs in Week 12.
- Carolina +10.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Kansas City -10.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone daring enough to bet the Panthers' money line can get odds of +500 currently (bet $100 to win $500). Kansas City is rightfully favored to get its campaign back on track at -700 (bet $700 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't anticipating the most entertaining contest with the over/under set at 41.5 points at Bank of America Stadium. This is available at -110 whichever side of the points total you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs prediction for Week 12
The Panthers have more momentum than at any stage during Canales' reign as head coach so far. Defeating the Saints and Giants is one thing. Doing the same versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champions is something else entirely.
Kansas City suffered its first loss of the season last time out at the Buffalo Bills. Andy Reid's squad won't want this to become anything more than a blip. They'll be eager to right some wrongs and remind the world that they're the team to beat once again.
This is a tall order for the Panthers. They aren't anywhere near the Chiefs' level just yet, but having a nice period of rest before the game coupled with some additional time to prepare gives them a competitive edge if nothing else.
It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers could knock off the Chiefs. Not impossible by any stretch, but it would be one of the season's biggest upsets if they could somehow pull it off.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss
Carolina can be competitive if they control the clock and keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field. However, it's hard to predict anything other than defeat looking at the overall trajectory of the two clubs in 2024.