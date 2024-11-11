Dave Canales emboldened by Carolina Panthers' improved identity after Week 10
By Dan Tonna
For the first time since 2022, the Carolina Panthers have two consecutive wins. The defense carried the way. Ejiro Evero’s unit bolstered their strongest performance of the season with another superb showing against the New York Giants in Germany.
It was four encouraging quarters of football. The Panthers had impressive performances from free agents who joined the team this offseason. Josey Jewell had a clutch interception in the fourth quarter, stunting a Giants’ red zone opportunity.
A’Shawn Robinson forced the fumble that led to the Panthers' game-winning field goal in overtime. The formidable defensive tackle was keen for revenge over the team he played for in 2023 with his best output of the campaign by a considerable margin.
Dave Canales was impressed with Carolina Panthers' improved pass rush
In his first game with the Panthers, edge rusher D.J. Wonnum instantly earned the praise of his head coach. The outside linebacker sacked Daniel Jones twice on Sunday while also making a lasting impression against the run for good measure.
The defense pressured and pummeled Jones. It was the best the pass rush looked all year. The relentless hits inevitably led to the Giants’ turnovers.
"It’s about the physical nature of what we’re looking for. There were some big hits out there. All the way through. It happens when everyone’s playing defensive, team football, and you’re in position. Those plays come to you, and you’re able to exemplify your toughness and the physicality of the sport when you’re right in position to make those plays. And so those guys did a great job of that."- Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer
The Giants only had seven points until late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ lead lasted until just before the two-minute warning.
Bryce Young looks like a bonafide game manager
Bryce Young only had 125 yards passing and one touchdown, but he did not make many mistakes. The Panthers leaned on the run and stopped the Giants’ offense. That enabled the second-year quarterback to manage the game effectively.
Canales acknowledges that Young has progressed. He is as optimistic about the second-year signal-caller as ever, but he still will not commit to him. His hesitance seems to relate to the Heisman Trophy winner's performance on the field. Especially considering that the trade deadline has passed and the former No. 1 overall pick will conceivably be with the Panthers until at least the 2025 offseason.
Young’s past two starts have resulted in Panthers’ wins. However, he has yet to eclipse 200 passing yards. It’s increasingly difficult to believe that Andy Dalton gives Carolina's offense a higher ceiling. However, the passing game will likely need a greater output against some formidable opponents after the bye week.
Dave Canales has unshakable faith in Carolina Panthers' rookie class
Luckily for Young, his surrounding cast has silenced doubters. The rookie class is growing quickly. Chuba Hubbard is rising into superstardom and the Panthers are benefitting greatly as a result.
"The rookies have done a great job of just applying the principles and the fundamentals of what we’re teaching them and talking about. I was really proud of Ja’Tavion (Sanders) getting his first touchdown of his career. Really proud of those guys. Jalen Coker, our rookie, had a couple balls get away from him today. He’ll make those plays. I got a lot of trust in him. But it was exciting to see the guys run around and play fast again."- Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer
Jalen Coker has risen from undrafted free agent to starting wide receiver. There is no cap on his potential. Despite a tough outing on Sunday, Canales has immense faith in the former Holy Cross standout.
With Jonathan Brooks set to return after the bye week, the Panthers will continue to solidify their identity on offense. The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles are three formidable opponents. The odds are stacked against Canales, who will need more than a game manager at quarterback to win.
His increased faith in the rookies who play crucial skill positions could lead him to challenge Young. It might be another opportunity for him to escape his comfort zone. His coach can embolden him to make plays down the field that he has yet to consistently do in the NFL.
Only time will tell. The Panthers head into the bye week on a high note. Fans should be encouraged to see how the identity of this team evolves with a new foundation of talent.