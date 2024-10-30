3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' trading Diontae Johnson
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Diontae Johnson was supposed to be the guy who became Bryce Young's primary weapon in the passing game. The pair developed a blossoming connection during off-season workouts. It didn't take long for this to unravel in a competitive setting.
Young was benched after two games. Things didn't get much better with Andy Dalton under center despite his Week 3 heroics. Johnson wasn't active when the former Alabama star came in once again last time out at the Denver Broncos. Even if the second-year pro does get the gig moving forward, he won't have the Toledo product at his disposal.
This only stacks the deck further against Young. Those in power have no real faith he can come good in this environment. Parting ways with Johnson for some magic beans only enhances the notion.
It's not an ideal situation for Young, but the Panthers are looking to the future. That means the Heisman Trophy winner could get another prolonged look to see if something can be salvaged. This task will be much more complicated without Johnson to depend upon.
Winner No. 3
Diontae Johnson
There is arguably no bigger winner from the Diontae Johnson trade than the man himself. He was unhappy with the Carolina Panthers. He was hopeful before the campaign began - as were most fans - but the same complications emerged. If anything, they got worse.
Johnson wasn't active last weekend despite saying he wanted to play. The writing was on the wall after that. Thankfully for the player, he's landed in the best possible environment with a franchise he knows well from his previous stint in the AFC North.
One can only imagine Johnson's reaction when the call came. Moving from Bryce Young and Andy Dalton to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is a blessing from the football gods. He needs to adjust quickly, but there's also the added incentive of ensuring the team that drafted him won't win the division.
As most players who leave the Panthers seem to do, Johnson will likely thrive in a more prosperous environment. Carolina will attempt to salvage something from another woeful campaign without him. Looking at the way things have gone up to now, that seems like a long shot.