3 winners (and 2 losers) from the first wave of Panthers 2025 free agency

Loser No. 2

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young will have the same offensive line, the same scheme, and a one-two punch in the backfield to lean on in 2025. The Carolina Panthers quarterback is also getting his primary weapon in the passing game back after Adam Thielen agreed to stick around on the final year of his deal.

So why does Young end up as a loser from the first wave of free agency? This centers on the Panthers standing pat at the skill positions and not finding the upgrades needed for the signal-caller to kick on.

The Panthers desperately need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. Options are dwindling either in free aency or the trade market. There's always the 2025 NFL Draft, but this isn't exactly a class loaded with immediate difference-makers compared to previous years.

This could mean those in power are higher on Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker's development than most. The undrafted free agent outperformed the first-round pick last season, which isn't ideal. But going into the campaign with their current weapons is simply not an option.

Tommy Tremble signed a new deal to resume his tight-end partnership with Ja'Tavion Sanders. That won't be enough if Young wants to take the next step, so expect the Panthers to find another via the draft depending on who falls into their lap.

The Panthers have already wasted the first two years of Young's rookie contract. Wasting a third is organizational malpractice.

Winner No. 3

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

The Panthers' defense was horrific last season. That's the cold hard truth of the matter after Dan Morgan transitioned his primary investments to the offensive side of the football during his first offseason at the helm.

Ejiro Evero paid a heavy price. He was helpless to stop Carolina's descent into an all-time campaign for the wrong reasons. The defensive coordinator didn't have the right starting quality and was devoid of any sort of depth when injuries struck. Players were being plucked from the street and immediately thrust into significant responsibilities. It came as no surprise to see them struggle.

Evero got a vote of confidence from the Panthers this offseason. Speculation centered on whether a change in direction was needed. Instead, head coach Dave Canales kept faith with the coordinator and the scheme, which he believes can work once the right players are in place.

Morgan set about doing this over the first wave of free agency. The edge-rushing room got a boost. The defensive front looks much more solid. Tre'von Moehrig provides a tone-setting enforcer on the backend. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. both signed new deals to continue their flourishing cornerback partnership.

If a couple more pieces arrive via the 2025 NFL Draft, there will be no more excuses for Evero. He must deliver, or the Panthers will find someone who can.

