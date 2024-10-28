3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S
Demani Richardson got more work than he initially bargained for in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos. The Carolina Panthers were without the services of veteran safety Nick Scott due to injury. This thrust the undrafted free agent into the spotlight versus an offense with some dangerous playmakers to call upon.
Richardson's lack of experience was evident early on. However, there was a lot to like about the way he grew into the contest. It wasn't perfect and the damage had been done long before the game concluded, but this was an undoubted positive defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can take from Carolina's seventh loss in eight regular-season outings.
Considering this was his first taste of action on the defensive rotation, Richardson can look back at his efforts with an enormous sense of pride. His 11 tackles led the team. He was always around the football and made hits count. There was a vibrant energy and intensity to his approach that others sorely lacked.
Whether it's enough for Richardson to get similar involvement moving forward is anyone's guess, but the former Texas A&M standout is giving the coaching staff plenty to think about.
Loser No. 4
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
With the Panthers missing both Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson in Week 8, the onus was on first-round pick Xavier Legette to step up into a prominent role. This was a lot to ask, but it's exactly why those in power traded up to secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Things started well for Legette. He brought in a Bryce Young throw to score on the opening drive. He finished the game with four receptions from seven targets for 34 receiving yards. However, some issues need to be addressed before confidence increases in the former South Carolina standout.
Legette's lapses in concentration remain an ongoing complication. The wideout blamed the sun for dropping a crucial deep pass late in the first half that would have resulted in a huge gain. While that's an excuse, it's a catch that must be made at the sport's pinnacle.
Carolina also needs more from Legette in terms of yards after the catch, which was a supposed strength the team could benefit from immediately. Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker looks more dependable, which is another concern. But there's something there to nurture despite some first-year growing pains.