3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' back-breaking loss to the Buccaneers

Winner No. 1

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers needed their franchise cornerstones to step up. Some didn't quite meet expectations. But for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, it was another dominant performance that showcased just how special he is.

Brown shook off a couple of early lapses to make his presence felt. He was constantly pushing the pile, gaining penetration despite being double-teamed and collapsing the pocket with impressive frequency. When there were opportunities to secure tackles, the former Auburn standout delivered with his accomplished technique and supreme conviction.

Not for the first time this season, Brown looked like the only player on the defensive front capable of making something happen. He's an elite-level performer whom the Panthers are lucky to have, and 13 tackles in the contest are just a small window into how integral the No. 7 pick in 2020 is to Carolina's plans for growth in the coming years.

Loser No. 2

Carolina Panthers rushing attack

The Panthers had to establish their ground game in this one. Conditions were torrid with heavy downpours throughout the contest, which made things more difficult. Even so, it was another subpar outing from Carolina's rushing attack that had been so successful earlier in the campaign.

Rico Dowdle gained 10 rushing yards from seven carries. Chuba Hubbard accumulated 10 rushing yards from five touches. Head coach Dave Canales abandoned the run game entirely when the Panthers had to chase the contest, but if they'd been a little more effective, it would have given Tampa Bay's defense more to think about.

Dowdle and Hubbard formed a decent-looking tandem earlier in the campaign. Things have tailed off at the worst possible time, and the entire offense suffered as a result. The play calls are too predictable. And the explosiveness to exploit gaps isn't as strong as earlier in the campaign.

That's a bad combination, and it showed up again in Week 18.

Winner No. 2

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

One shining light has emerged within the Panthers' receiver room this season. Tetairoa McMillan is a bona fide superstar in the making, and he put these credentials on full display with the NFL's audience's undivided attention at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the wet conditions, McMillan still made plays. He was creating separation, controlling his body well at the catch point, and surging for extra yardage after the catch. Things would have looked even better for the first-round pick had it not been for an egregious offensive pass interference penalty that negated a significant downfield gain.

McMillan finished the day with four catches for 85 receiving yards, breaking the franchise record for rookie receiving yards previously held by Kelvin Benjamin. It wasn't enough to get the Panthers over the hump, but regardless of how things unfold between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, the Arizona product has cemented his status as a cornerstone piece.