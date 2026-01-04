3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' back-breaking loss to the Buccaneers

Loser No. 3

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Ejiro Evero's defense is zone-heavy, playing two high shells that restrict anything over the top. This leaves space in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, a bend-but-don't-break strategy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew how to exploit.

The Buccaneers took what the defense gave them, relying on short completions and yards after the catch. It was a recipe for success, with Carolina's poor tackling and lack of awareness proving to be their undoing.

Chau Smith-Wade was among those who struggled to meet expectations. The second-year nickel cornerback struggled in coverage, and his lack of physicality became an ongoing frustration. Carolina has a big decision to make with its nickel spot during the offseason, and it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see general manager Dan Morgan bring in an upgrade.

Smith-Wade flashed promise on occasion this season. But tasking him with starting responsibilities in 2026 might be a little too risky.

Winner No. 3

Christian Rozeboom - Carolina Panthers LB

Urgency was needed across the board with everything on the line in Week 18. The moment was arguably too big for some, but linebacker Christian Rozeboom displayed the energy required to stand out in the face of defeat.

Rozeboom has brought his game on over the second half of 2025. He's got limitations, of course, but the second-level presence gets around the football consistently and is at least trying to make plays. The Panthers are understrength at linebacker after Trevin Wallace went to injured reserve, so these positive performances from the free-agent signing have been sorely needed.

Just when it looked like the game might be getting away from the Panthers, Rozeboom displayed exceptional football intelligence from a positional sense to secure an interception. He also broke up two more passes and secured eight tackles on the day. It wasn't enough for Carolina to claw its way back, but things might have been a lot worse if not for his influence.

Loser No. 4

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

The message before the contest was clear. Dave Canales wanted complete focus from everyone. But another sluggish start made it seem like his team was not ready for the moment.

Canales didn't have his team ready to play right out of the gate. The play-calling on offense was conservative, lacking the invention and dynamism needed to keep the Buccaneers' defense on their toes. He abandoned the run game when it wasn't working out, and even though things improved as the game wore on, there was too much to do in the end.

Why Canales thought it prudent to call a flea flicker in slippery conditions during the only time Carolina managed to move the football with any effectiveness is anyone's guess. It halted momentum, and it was not the time to get too cute.

Now, the Panthers are relying on others to get into the knockout rounds. Not exactly ideal, but they shot themselves in the foot way too many times.