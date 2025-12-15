3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' disastrous defeat at the Saints

Winner No. 1

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

There weren't many positives to take from the Carolina Panthers' defensive performance in this one. New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore had all the correct answers, and Ejiro Evero's group noticeably tired down the stretch en route to a disastrous defeat.

However, there were a few shining lights amid the doom and gloom. Mike Jackson Sr. was one of them, with the veteran cornerback turning in yet another outstanding display that highlighted just how integral he is to Carolina's plans moving forward.

Jackson was assured in coverage more often than not. He made his tackles count and played with the sort of urgency that stood out in the storm. He was playing so well that it forced the Saints to target Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn, which they did with success late on.

The result is all that mattered. But when the dust settles, Jackson can look back on his performance with pride.

Loser No. 2

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

There has been a lot to like about Trevin Wallace's progress since the second-year linebacker got the green dot on defense. Unfortunately, this inconsistent performance was more typical of his growing pains as a rookie in 2024.

The Panthers didn't have to cope with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was out due to injury. However, the defensive second level was left far too open, and Wallace's lack of awareness was a significant reason.

Wallace looked a lot more hesitant, especially in coverage. Tyler Shough targeted the middle of the field heavily to get New Orleans back into the game, and it worked. The 2024 third-round pick out of Kentucky also struggled to get to the contact point quickly enough to round off a less-than-stellar outing.

If this becomes the start of a concerning trend, the Panthers will be on the lookout for a top-tier linebacker when the 2026 offseason arrives.

Winner No. 2

Sam Martin - Carolina Panthers P

Punters don't get much love. Their role is minimal compared to those on offense and defense, so most of them go completely under the radar. However, the Panthers have a legitimate weapon in Sam Martin.

The veteran joined Carolina this offseason after a productive stint with the Buffalo Bills. It went overlooked entirely compared to more high-profile acquisitions, but this quickly became yet another outstanding addition from second-year general manager Dan Morgan.

Martin was nothing short of sensational against the Saints. He pinned New Orleans back consistently. One punt was extraordinary, and two of his three attempts found their way inside the 20-yard line.

It didn't have the desired effect as New Orleans moved the football effortlessly down the stretch, but that's not on Martin. The 35-year-old did his part, and one could make a case for a first Pro Bowl appearance of his career after his sterling efforts to date.