Panthers finally find worthy Luke Kueckly heir in daring 2026 NFL mock draft

Dan Morgan is a shrewd roster builder. The Carolina Panthers are on the correct path to future prosperity, and they could even win the NFC South with two more victories over the next fortnight.

That's the most significant positive imaginable after years of abject failure. Even so, the general manager will already be devising a plan to attack the upcoming offseason to ensure Carolina is even stronger next time around.

Morgan has some cash to spend. The front-office leader is more eager to build through the draft, and he's got the ammunition to acquire another decent class if the correct prospects are sought.

Carolina Panthers strengthen LB corps with Sonny Styles in 2026 mock draft

Looking at Morgan's first two successful drafts, fans are hopeful. And Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone thought Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles could be the guy when push comes to shove.

"The Carolina Panthers have been one of the NFL's best stories so far this season, especially with their turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. It hasn't been perfect, but they've at least had some great games and they were opportunistic against the Rams. With that in mind, they still need to add more playmakers and Sonny Styles has the type of range to be a dynamic three-down player at the next level." Sayre Bedinger

The Panthers have seen improvements from Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace as their responsibilities have shifted. But that shouldn't prevent Morgan from adding another explosive force into his defensive second level if the right opportunity comes along.

Styles is in that mold. He's instinctive, dynamic, and everything in between. He's an old-school thumper against the run with the nuance to assist in coverage when needed. Adding some more pass-rushing moves to his repertoire is only going to help, and his relentless work ethic is tailor-made for Carolina's positive new direction under head coach Dave Canales.

Carolina has other needs. Finding another pass-rusher capable of generating pressure consistently is a must. The secondary needs an upgrade, and Morgan shouldn't get complacent on the defensive front. However, it would be a massive surprise if the Panthers didn't bolster their linebacking corps at some stage.

Depending on what happens in free agency, the Panthers could have the luxury of selecting a linebacker with their first-round pick. They'll be lower down the pecking order than fans are used to seeing, but that is not a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination.

And if Morgan's recent track record is any indication, he'll still be able to find an immediate difference-maker. Whether that's Styles or not remains to be seen.

