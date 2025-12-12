Al Michaels just affirmed what Panthers fans are starting to believe

Just like that, the Carolina Panthers have sole custody of the NFC South lead. And they didn't have to lift a finger.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad has been turning up the heat on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for weeks. They're on the charge, while the reigning division champions are falling apart at the worst possible time. Fans were hopeful, but relying on the inconsistent Atlanta Falcons to do them a favor wasn't exactly encouraging.

However, this season has been crazy with more parity than ever before. The Buccaneers found that out to their cost, suffering yet another defeat under the primetime spotlight.

Kirk Cousins rolled back the clock to turn in a sensational performance reminiscent of his days with the Minnesota Vikings. Prolific tight end Kyle Pitts, who was questionable coming into the clash, helped himself to three touchdowns just a few months before he becomes a free agent. Tampa Bay had no answer, and everyone associated with the Panthers got a massive lift.

Al Michaels said Carolina Panthers should be celebrating, but they must meet their end of the bargain

Al Michaels, who was calling the game for Amazon Prime, captured the moment perfectly. And after so many years languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders, one could forgive fans for celebrating a little about their newfound status atop the NFC South.

"There's a little bit of celebrating going on in Charlotte, North Carolina, right now." Al Michaels

Casting a wry smile and nod of acknowledgment at the Falcons' efforts was fine last night. Still, it counts for absolutely nothing if the Panthers cannot meet their end of the bargain at the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Getting ahead of themselves is not an option. The Panthers win their next two games, and they will clinch the NFC South. That's the objective, and there should be no shortage of incentive or motivation within the organization now.

Tampa Bay loses. Panthers are alone in first place and can win the division by beating the Saints and Bucs the next two weeks. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 12, 2025

It's right in front of them. Destiny is firmly in Carolina's hands. They are right on the cusp of reaching the knockout rounds. One more big effort should be enough, but complacency cannot become an issue.

The Panthers were undone by that against the Saints when the two division adversaries met earlier this season. Players thought they could just turn up and win. Preparations for the game were not up to the required standard, and they paid a heavy price. They've been given a lifeline by the Buccaneers' failures, so taking advantage of it is crucial.

This is their time to change the tide and shift the narrative. The Falcons gave them another leg up, but make no mistake: what comes next is critical.