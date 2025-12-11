Buccaneers writer finally admitted what Panthers fans knew weeks ago

The Carolina Panthers are giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a real run for their money. They are tied for the NFC South lead with four games remaining, and they have to play their division rival twice. Everything is in front of them, and momentum is on their side.

And one Buccaneers writer finally admitted what Panthers fans have already figured out about the pendulum shift.

It looked for a long time as if the Buccaneers would coast to another title triumph and playoff berth. The Panthers were struggling early, the Atlanta Falcons were underachieving, and the New Orleans Saints were in transition. But an alarming slump has left their postseason aspirations hanging by a thread.

Buccaneers writer's scathing assessment is music to Carolina Panthers fans' ears

The Panthers are on the opposite side. They remain inconsistent, but Dave Canales' squad is building confidence at the best possible time. And Joe Soriano from The Pewter Plank believes Tampa Bay is set for an imminent implosion as Carolina turns up the heat.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of entering a period of organizational turmoil, and it falls back to a lack of leadership in this team. Everyone knows Todd Bowles is not the answer, and a career of mediocre coaching is starting to rear its ugly head fully in Tampa Bay here in 2025. Lavonte David is cooked. Baker Mayfield is fizzling out his hot streak. And now the Bucs are trying to save face with a lack of veteran leaders - and an abysmal pass rush - by going to the Pierre-Paul well. You know, a guy who hasn't had more than three sacks in a season since 2020 when the Bucs won the Super Bowl." Joe Soriano

This will be music to the ears of every Panthers fan. The Buccaneers have ruled the NFC South for years as Carolina languished among the league's bottom-feeders. It's taken a long time to win back respect, and it is far from perfect yet, but Canales has this upstart hopeful on the right path to future prosperity.

Nobody should be getting ahead of themselves. Tampa Bay has far more experience in critical moments like this. They are getting wide receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Tristan Wirfs back for their Thursday Night Football clash with the Falcons. Simply put, do not write them off by any stretch of the imagination.

At the same time, the Panthers are playing with house money. Nobody thought they'd be in the hunt, which allows them to play with freedom and take things one step at a time. Aspirations were far greater for the Buccaneers, and pressure is building with Carolina breathing down their necks.

Regardless of what happens against the Falcons, nothing changes for the Panthers. Destiny is in their hands for the first time in an age. Maximizing this chance is crucial.